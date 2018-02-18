|
Ryan Adams Releases New Song 'Baby I Love You' (Week in Review)
Ryan Adams Releases New Song 'Baby I Love You' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Ryan Adams is in a romantic mood. The rocker is showing off his softer side with upbeat new track release on Wednesday, which just so happened to also be Valentine's day. The new song is called and "Baby I Love You," and was "brought to you on the wings of Cupid," according to a press release sent out on the most romantic day of the year. The jaunty new tune is characterized as "A song to one's baby, whom they love--a unique twist on Ryan Adams' classic recipe, with key ingredient 'sad" replaced by 'happy." Listen to "Baby I Love You" - here.
