News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ryan Adams Releases New Song 'Baby I Love You' (Week in Review)

.
Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams Releases New Song 'Baby I Love You' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Ryan Adams is in a romantic mood. The rocker is showing off his softer side with upbeat new track release on Wednesday, which just so happened to also be Valentine's day.

The new song is called and "Baby I Love You," and was "brought to you on the wings of Cupid," according to a press release sent out on the most romantic day of the year.

The jaunty new tune is characterized as "A song to one's baby, whom they love--a unique twist on Ryan Adams' classic recipe, with key ingredient 'sad" replaced by 'happy." Listen to "Baby I Love You" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Ryan Adams Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ryan Adams T-shirts and Posters

More Ryan Adams News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ryan Adams Releases New Song 'Baby I Love You'

John Mayer Joined By Ryan Adams For Special Performance

Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams Lead Pilgrimage Festival Lineup

Elton John's 70th Birthday Bash Included Lady Gaga, Ryan Adams and More

Ryan Adams Adds New Dates To Prisoner Tour

Ryan Adams Addresses Bryan Adams Controversy

Ryan Adams Releases 'Do You Still Love Me' Video

Ryan Adams Announces End Of The World Box Set

Ryan Adams Streams New Song 'Doomsday'

Ryan Adams Announces New Album 'Prisoner'


More Stories for Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.