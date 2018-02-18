|
TSOL Announce Limited Edition Record Release (Week in Review)
TSOL Announce Limited Edition Record Release was a top story on Thursday: Punk Legends TSOL have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Live at The Observatory" as a limited edition vinyl LP via Hardline Entertainment on June 22. We were sent these details: Recorded live at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA Jan, 5th 2018 by Cameron Webb (Motorhead, Pennywise, Social Distortion), "Live at The Observatory" features all tracks from the bands 1981 S/T EP and "Dance With Me" releases. The recordings will be available and limited to 100 units each of Oxblood Red and Turquoise Blue both signed and numbered and will include a digital download card. The record is now available for pre-sale here and a trailer video for the album can be streamed - here.
