The Chainsmokers Announce New Single 'You Owe Me' (Week in Review)
The Chainsmokers Announce New Single 'You Owe Me' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) The Chainsmokers are a couple of big teases. The electro-pop pair have shared a snippet from new single, "You Owe Me," via social media ahead of it's release early this morning. The brief preview clip of the brand new single reveals a melancholy synth melody, with moody lyrics regarding feeling lonely and when "it gets dark inside your head." The tease comes with what appears to the single's cover art, which features a plate adorned with a heart-shaped steak atop a bed of cherry tomatoes. Yum. Read more - here.
