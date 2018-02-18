The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

The outing will be the first tour in almost 20 years that will include founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha and is set to kick off on July 12th in Glendale, AZ.

Frontman Billy Corgan had this to say, "Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father's house. And so it's magic to me that we're able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we've made together.

He also had this to say about what fans can expect, "This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang." See the dates - here.