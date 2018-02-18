News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show (Week in Review)

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) The Academy of Country Music is preparing to take over Las Vegas in April, and now the organization is starting to reveal just what they have planned.

A long weekend of festivities will kick off with a songwriter event, ACM Stories, Songs & Stars, on Friday, April 13, 2018 at The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally and Lori McKenna are among the first wave of performers announced for the show. Portions of the proceeds from the night will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music dedicated to improving lives through the power of music. More artists will be revealed in the coming weeks. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

