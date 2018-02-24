News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chris Stapleton Shares 'Second One to Know' ACL Performance (Week in Review)

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Shares 'Second One to Know' ACL Performance was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Chris Stapleton shared a hard-rocking performance of "Second One to Know" from his appearance on this past weekend's episode of Austin City Limits.

The breakout country star and his band go all-in for the track, which is from the GRAMMY-winning From A Room Vol. 1 album. Stapleton even delivers some bluesy, distorted lead guitar.

His episode of Austin City Limits was the season finale of the show's 43rd season and aired last night (February 17th) at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Turnpike Troubadours will also be featured on the program. Watch Chris Stapleton charge through "Second One to Know" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

