|
Chris Stapleton Shares 'Second One to Know' ACL Performance (Week in Review)
.
Chris Stapleton Shares 'Second One to Know' ACL Performance was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Chris Stapleton shared a hard-rocking performance of "Second One to Know" from his appearance on this past weekend's episode of Austin City Limits. The breakout country star and his band go all-in for the track, which is from the GRAMMY-winning From A Room Vol. 1 album. Stapleton even delivers some bluesy, distorted lead guitar. His episode of Austin City Limits was the season finale of the show's 43rd season and aired last night (February 17th) at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Turnpike Troubadours will also be featured on the program. Watch Chris Stapleton charge through "Second One to Know" - here.
The breakout country star and his band go all-in for the track, which is from the GRAMMY-winning From A Room Vol. 1 album. Stapleton even delivers some bluesy, distorted lead guitar.
His episode of Austin City Limits was the season finale of the show's 43rd season and aired last night (February 17th) at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Turnpike Troubadours will also be featured on the program. Watch Chris Stapleton charge through "Second One to Know" - here.