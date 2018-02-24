News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Demi Lovato Releases Unplugged 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video (Week in Review)

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Releases Unplugged 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Demi Lovato is breaking it down. The pop star has revealed a new stripped-down version of "Tell Me You Love Me," the title track of her recently released full-length.

The live and retooled take on the tune finds Lovato's soaring vocals on center stage, with the star's voice supported by just a piano and backup singers.

The new version arrives as Lovato prepares to launch her upcoming arena tour with DJ Khaled on Feb. 26 in San Diego, CA. Check out Lovato's emotional reworking of "Tell Me You Love Me" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Demi Lovato Music

