|
K. Flay Streams New Song 'Run for Your Life' From 'Tomb Raider' Movie (Week in Review)
.
K. Flay Streams New Song 'Run for Your Life' From 'Tomb Raider' Movie was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) K. Flay is back, and she's rolling with Lara Croft. The GRAMMY nominee has shared new song, "Run for Your Life," a new single from the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot staring Alicia Vikander. "I wrote 'Run for Your Life' in a hotel room in Johnson City, Tennessee, a few hours before my show that night. I think the frantic energy of touring found its way into the track," K. Flay told The Hollywood Reporter. "This track was a new challenge for me -- writing a song from a perspective outside my own, trying to capture the spirit and energy of a film I hadn't seen in full yet. (PS I've of course seen it now and it's awesome)," she added. Listen to "Run for Your Life" - here.
"I wrote 'Run for Your Life' in a hotel room in Johnson City, Tennessee, a few hours before my show that night. I think the frantic energy of touring found its way into the track," K. Flay told The Hollywood Reporter.
"This track was a new challenge for me -- writing a song from a perspective outside my own, trying to capture the spirit and energy of a film I hadn't seen in full yet. (PS I've of course seen it now and it's awesome)," she added. Listen to "Run for Your Life" - here.