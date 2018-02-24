News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Jay Katana's When She Dies (Week in Review)

.
Jay Katana

Singled Out: Jay Katana's When She Dies was a top story on Monday: Jay Katana (Pool Of Thorns and Bleeding Boyfriend) recently released his debut solo album "Brighter Than Your Future" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "When She Dies". Here is the story:

It's a dark acoustic track where the name directly represents the events that inspired me to write it. After you break up with a person who was close to you at some point - you both may live different lives away from each other.

You may never see each other in many ears. And while you know that that person is still alive somewhere - there's still a chance that you'll meet at some point and, who knows, you may be together again, no matter what happened before. But when one of you dies - it's an official ending - a real point of no-return for what you once had.

It was a girl from my past that I haven't seen or spoken to in 15 years. And now that she's gone - I'll never have a chance to tell her anything. Maybe something I wanted to say, or something she deserved to hear…

My feelings were not necessarily - grief or pain. It's just a pure sadness. Something you may feel only when it happens, not when you think that it may happen, or when somebody tells you - "appreciate the ones you loved, while they're still alive"….

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Jay Katana Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jay Katana T-shirts and Posters

More Jay Katana News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


[an error occurred while processing this directive]

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.