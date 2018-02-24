Singled Out: Jay Katana's When She Dies (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Jay Katana's When She Dies was a top story on Monday: Jay Katana (Pool Of Thorns and Bleeding Boyfriend) recently released his debut solo album "Brighter Than Your Future" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "When She Dies". Here is the story: It's a dark acoustic track where the name directly represents the events that inspired me to write it. After you break up with a person who was close to you at some point - you both may live different lives away from each other. You may never see each other in many ears. And while you know that that person is still alive somewhere - there's still a chance that you'll meet at some point and, who knows, you may be together again, no matter what happened before. But when one of you dies - it's an official ending - a real point of no-return for what you once had. It was a girl from my past that I haven't seen or spoken to in 15 years. And now that she's gone - I'll never have a chance to tell her anything. Maybe something I wanted to say, or something she deserved to hear… My feelings were not necessarily - grief or pain. It's just a pure sadness. Something you may feel only when it happens, not when you think that it may happen, or when somebody tells you - "appreciate the ones you loved, while they're still alive"…. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!



