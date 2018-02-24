Steve Miller Band Announce Special 50th Anniversary Box Set

The set presents remastered editions of the group's first nine studio records - from 1968's "Children Of The Future" to 1976's "Fly Like An Eagle" - on 180-gram vinyl; they'll also be available individually on the same day of the project's spring release.

The albums have also been newly-remastered for HD digital audio (96kHz/24-bit and, starting February 16, will be released weekly in chronological order ahead of the box set's arrival.

The Steve Miller Band will begin a 50th Anniversary summer US tour with guest Peter Frampton in Evansville, IN on June 12. The three-month run of mostly amphitheaters - similar to the pair's 2017 trek - will see both acts perform sets, with Frampton to join Miller onstage for some mid-set jamming along the trek.

"Music is ethereal - it moves back and forth between the past and the future," says Miller. "I'm very excited to announce that 2018 is our 50th anniversary of recording and touring together as the Steve Miller Band, and we plan to travel between the psychedelic sixties through the future with a vengeance!" Read more - here.