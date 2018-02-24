Both musicians had previously indicated that attending the Oscars wasn't exactly unmissable for them and that they'd have to think about it. In fact, Stevens even stated that he'd have to get into a tuxedo for the first time in his life, if he did attend. This year, Stevens is nominated in the Best Original Song category for 'Mystery Of Love' from the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack, while Greenwood is up for Best Original Score for his work on Phantom Thread.

We now know, thanks to an article in The New York Times, that Steven will, indeed, be attending and that he's sorted out his tuxedo as well. Greenwood's attendance was confirmed by Phantom Thread director Paul Thomas Anderson, who emailed Associated Press to say, "He's coming!" Read more - here.