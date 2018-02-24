News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) The Chainsmokers have released their new single, 'You Owe Me," along with a cinematic horror-themed music video. The song is part of a 2-sided single aptly titled 'Sick Boy' You Owe Me."

The band continues to evolve, bringing melodies, electronics and bass lines together in innovative ways. In "You Owe Me," guitars and a low-key horn sound yield some smoking hooks. This time the group sound a little less EDM and a little more alt-rock.

The video, directed by Rory Kramer, is even more surprising. It stars with the guys performing typical housekeeping tasks very deliberately as they prepare for a dinner party. After their guests arrive, everyone sits down to eat. Then, two-thirds of the way through, the clip turns dark and gory — really gory. Check out the video for "You Owe Me," which does contain graphic scene, - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

