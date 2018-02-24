|
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album (Week in Review)
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album was a top story on Monday: Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan took to social media to update fans on the progress for the band's long awaited follow-up to their 2006 album "10,000 Days". The update follows the news that drummer Danny Carey recently shared that he expects the new studio effort to be released sometime this year. Keenan posted the following on Twitter: "Started getting music files from the boys with the word 'final' in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging. That in theory means the tracks won't change out from under me while I'm trying to write stories and melodies to them. In theory. "Still waiting for the final on one... but way ahead. Words and melodies [are] 100% done on all but one. Someday we'll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we're closer." - here.
