News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album (Week in Review)

.
Tool

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album was a top story on Monday: Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan took to social media to update fans on the progress for the band's long awaited follow-up to their 2006 album "10,000 Days".

The update follows the news that drummer Danny Carey recently shared that he expects the new studio effort to be released sometime this year. Keenan posted the following on Twitter:

"Started getting music files from the boys with the word 'final' in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging. That in theory means the tracks won't change out from under me while I'm trying to write stories and melodies to them. In theory.

"Still waiting for the final on one... but way ahead. Words and melodies [are] 100% done on all but one. Someday we'll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we're closer." - here.

Tool Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tool T-shirts and Posters

More Tool News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album

Maynard James Keenan Addresses Tool Album Summer Release Rumor

Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes 2017 In Review

Tool's New Album 'Epic and Brutal' Says Tom Morello

Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member

Tool, A Perfect Circle, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Festival Lineup


More Stories for Tool

Tool Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.