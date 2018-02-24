Glenn Hughes Announces Classic Deep Purple Live Tour

The Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live will include nine dates and feature songs from the Mark 3 and Mark 4 incarnations of the legendary hard rock band.

Hughes had the following to say, "I'm excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the UK this October. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm.

"We're also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we'll be on fire." See the dates - here.