James Bay Recruits Stranger Things Star For 'Wild Love' Video (Week in Review)
James Bay Recruits Stranger Things Star For 'Wild Love' Video was a top story on Tuesday: James Bay have release the music video for his brand new single "Wild Love" and the hit maker recruited Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer to costar in the new clip. Bay had the following to say about working with the actress on the new promotional visual, "It was such a pleasure to work with Natalia on the "Wild Love" set. "She's a lovely person, a huge talent and it was great hanging with her while making this video. I'm a massive 'Stranger Things' fan so I tried everything in my power not to fan boy too hard." Watch the video - here.
