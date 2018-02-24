News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

James Bay Recruits Stranger Things Star For 'Wild Love' Video (Week in Review)

.
James Bay

James Bay Recruits Stranger Things Star For 'Wild Love' Video was a top story on Tuesday: James Bay have release the music video for his brand new single "Wild Love" and the hit maker recruited Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer to costar in the new clip.

Bay had the following to say about working with the actress on the new promotional visual, "It was such a pleasure to work with Natalia on the "Wild Love" set.

"She's a lovely person, a huge talent and it was great hanging with her while making this video. I'm a massive 'Stranger Things' fan so I tried everything in my power not to fan boy too hard." Watch the video - here.

James Bay Music, DVDs, Books and more

James Bay T-shirts and Posters

More James Bay News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


James Bay Recruits Stranger Things Star For 'Wild Love' Video

James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration

Dan Auerbach, Brad Paisley, James Bay On 'Cars 3' Soundtracks

James Bay Announces North American Fall Tour Plans

James Bay Releases 'Let It Go' Video

James Bay Releases 'Let It Go' Video

James Bay Announces TV Appearances, Kicking Off American Tour

James Bay Announces North American headline tour

James Bay Tells The Story Behind 'Hold Back The River'


More Stories for James Bay

James Bay Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.