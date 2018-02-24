News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move (Week in Review)

.
KISS

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move was a top story on Tuesday: KISS have sparked speculation that they may be planning to launch a farewell tour after their camp reportedly filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to word mark the term "The End Of The Road".

According to media reports, the application was filed on February 8th by Kiss Catalog Ltd., which is said to be the owner of the intellectual property rights for the iconic group.

The application reportedly requests protection for the term "The Wnd Of The Road" for entertainment services, and specifically "live performances by a musical band." Read more - here.

KISS Music, DVDs, Books and more

KISS T-shirts and Posters

More KISS News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley

Katy Perry Would Change 'I Kissed a Girl' for 2018

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Ace Frehley Talks Reconnecting With Ex-KISS Bandmates

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song

Harry Styles Kisses James Corden In Holiday 'Carpool Karaoke' 2017 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations

KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover 2017 In Review


More Stories for KISS

KISS Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.