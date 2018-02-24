Metallica Release Live 'Battery' Video From Current Tour

The song was the opening track from the group's third record, "Master Of Puppets." Metallica's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album while expanding and solidifying the band's sonic palette. The project has now sold more than 6 million copies in the US alone.

As part of their ongoing reissues series, Metallica released a series of remastered 30th anniversary editions of the project last fall on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set. Read more and watch the video - here.