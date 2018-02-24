News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Idea Of Blizzard Full Album Shows (Week in Review)

.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Idea Of Blizzard Full Album Shows was a top story on Tuesday: Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up for a lengthy final world tour and during an interview he was asked about the idea of performing his landmark debut solo album "Blizzard Of Ozz" in full and explained why he could not.

The Black Sabbath frontman was asked by Rolling Stone about the idea of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the album by performing it in its entirety but he was not receptive to the idea.

He said, "That was the thing for a while, to play the whole album, but I don't write albums that way, so no. When I make an album, I specifically record songs that I'll never do on the stage.

"Like on Blizzard of Ozz, there are songs that I wrote never to play live, because the production was too heavy. I always do a ballady song, I always like to do a rock song and I like to do what I call album tracks.

"And I'll do the ballady songs and the rock songs onstage, but the album tracks are just too over the top. But I suppose I could do one." - here.

Ozzy Osbourne Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ozzy Osbourne T-shirts and Posters

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Idea Of Blizzard Full Album Shows

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour 2017 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Reunited With Zakk Wylde 2017 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed Claims Daughter 2017 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Song Changed His Life

Ozzy Osbourne Adds Festival Date To Farewell Tour

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup


More Stories for Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.