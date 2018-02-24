Willie Nelson Releases 'Last Man Standing' Video

Titled Last Man Standing, the album follows on from last year's God's Problem Child (also released just before his birthday last year) and sees Nelson partner again with longtime collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon on all eleven songs on the new album.

Nelson has released a new video for the title track and album opener, which sets up the mood of the album with the lines, "I don't want to be the last man standing. Oh wait a minute, maybe I do." Watch it here.

Talking about working with Nelson to write the album's songs, Cannon said, "Willie's a jazz singer and jazz player. He's an improvisational musician. It's different every time. Get a good take and go with it." Read more - here.