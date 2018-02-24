|
Willie Nelson Releases 'Last Man Standing' Video (Week in Review)
.
Willie Nelson Releases 'Last Man Standing' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (Gibson) With concerns over his health triggered by a spate of cancelled concerts last year, country legend Willie Nelson seems in no mood to put away his guitar. Instead, the Red Headed Stranger will release his seventy-third album on April 27, two days before his eighty-fifth birthday. Titled Last Man Standing, the album follows on from last year's God's Problem Child (also released just before his birthday last year) and sees Nelson partner again with longtime collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon on all eleven songs on the new album. Nelson has released a new video for the title track and album opener, which sets up the mood of the album with the lines, "I don't want to be the last man standing. Oh wait a minute, maybe I do." Watch it here. Talking about working with Nelson to write the album's songs, Cannon said, "Willie's a jazz singer and jazz player. He's an improvisational musician. It's different every time. Get a good take and go with it." Read more - here.
