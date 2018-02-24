2 Chainz Announces New Album In Very Unusual Way

On Saturday (February 17), 2 Chainz announced his next project in an unusual way: on a giant blimp. The rapper had the blimp painted with his album title, Rap or Go to the League.

'With the height of racial tensions in America, felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brain washing formulas used in my community, this next album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn't! Welcome to Rap or Go TO THE LEAGUE!" 2 Chainz tweeted. Read more - here.