2 Chainz Announces New Album In Very Unusual Way (Week in Review)

2 Chainz Announces New Album In Very Unusual Way was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) 2 Chainz shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to releasing new music. On the heels of his surprise EP The Play Don't Care Who Makes It, which dropped earlier this month, the rapper is already working on a new album.

On Saturday (February 17), 2 Chainz announced his next project in an unusual way: on a giant blimp. The rapper had the blimp painted with his album title, Rap or Go to the League.

'With the height of racial tensions in America, felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brain washing formulas used in my community, this next album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn't! Welcome to Rap or Go TO THE LEAGUE!" 2 Chainz tweeted. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

