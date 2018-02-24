In the city to take part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Butler decided to celebrate his performance - seven points, ten rebounds and four assists, as Pitchfork recounts - with an unannounced visit to a karaoke bar. As it turns out, they had 'Intervention' (from Arcade Fire's 2007 album Neon Bible) on the system and Butler didn't disappoint.

In a video shared on Twitter (watch it here), by @ArcadeFireTube, Butler is seen singing along to the song, even shaking off the awkwardness of karaoke performances by walking around the venue with the mike, thrilling fans and patrons. Read more - here.