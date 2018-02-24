News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates 'Legends' Hit At Nashville's Legends Corner (Week in Review)

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates 'Legends' Hit At Nashville's Legends Corner was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) When Kelsea Ballerini learned her latest single "Legends" hit No. 1 on the country charts her husband, country singer Morgan Evans, wanted to do something special to celebrate.

So, in honor of the title of her chart-topper, Evans took her to honky-tonk Legends Corner on Nashville's Lower Broadway for a celebratory drink, she revealed via social media.

"Took her to @legendscorner because…it's the number ONE song this week!!" Evans captioned a photo of he and his bride smiling while posing at the local watering hole. See all of the celebratory posts - here.

