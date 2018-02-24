News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Limited Edition Chris Squire Box Set Coming This Spring (Week in Review)

Limited Edition Chris Squire Box Set Coming This Spring was a top story on Wednesday: (Glass Onyon) Esoteric Recordings have announced that they will be releasing a special limited edition boxed set and a 2 disc CD set from Yes legend Chris Squire on April 27th.

The Fish Out Of Water limited edition boxed set will include 2CD, 2DVD, 1LP and 2x7-inch single. Were sent the following details about the special release of Squire's 1975 solo album:

Recorded in the late Spring and Summer of 1975 whilst Yes was on hiatus as members recorded their respective solo albums, Fish Out Of Water was a breath-taking work, and equal in standard to any Yes album in terms of sheer invention and creativity. The album was essentially a collaboration between Chris Squire and his friend Andrew Pryce Jackman, a gifted arranger who had been a member of The Syn, Squire's pre-Yes group. The sessions saw contributions from former Yes drummer Bill Bruford, Yes keyboard player Patrick Moraz and noted musicians Mel Collins and Jimmy Hastings. Released in November 1975, Fish Out Of Water was a Top 30 chart hit in the UK and made the US Billboard Top 75 album chart, going on to sell nearly 500,000 copies worldwide. - here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

