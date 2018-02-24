News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Papa Roach Release 'My Medication' Video (Week in Review)

.
Papa Roach

Papa Roach Release 'My Medication' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Papa Roach have released a new music video for their track "My Medication". The song comes from the band's 2017 studio album "Crooked Teeth".

The group had the following to say about their brand new visual, "We shot the music video for My Medication in Berlin last year. Let us know your favorite part of the video."

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Metal Hammer previously about working with production duo Colin Brittain and Nick Furlong, aka RAS, on the song.

He said, "We wanted to experiment with our music, our sound and basically what we were doing. RAS and Colin came up to work with us and we did this track called My Medication. When we finished that track, we were like, 'Yes!' Creative momentum was just exploding." Watch the video - here.

Papa Roach Music

