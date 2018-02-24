News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Paradise Lost Release Promo Video For Reissue Track (Week in Review)

.
Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost Release Promo Video For Reissue Track was a top story on Wednesday: Paradise Lost are promoting their forthcoming reissue of their 1999 album "Host" with the release of a brand new lyric video for the track "So Much Lost".

The reissue is set to hit stores on March 19th and was remastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano, who had to say the following, "Host is a fantastic album with a stellar production.

"When I had the opportunity to remaster it, I focused on warming it up through analogue tape and giving it more of that analogue vibe since a lot of records from that period were a bit thin sounding in comparison to today's standards. The remaster resulted in more depth and bass frequencies and generally a warmer and fuller sound. I hope the fans enjoy it."

frontman Nick Holmes added: "It was interesting to revisit this stage of the band's history. It's certainly not metal thrashing mad, but I've always regarded some of our strongest material was written around this period, and I still regard So Much Is Lost as a really strong song." Watch the video - here.

Paradise Lost Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paradise Lost T-shirts and Posters

More Paradise Lost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paradise Lost Release Promo Video For Reissue Track

Paradise Lost Reveal New Details For Forthcoming Album

Adrian Erlandsson Confirms Departure From Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost Release Live 'Terminal' Video

Paradise Lost Announce 'Symphony For The Lost' Release

Century Media Reportedly Sold To Sony

Paradise Lost Announce Support Acts For UK Fall Tour

Paradise Lost Preview New Album The Plague Within

Paradise Lost's Adrian Erlandsson Sitting Out Upcoming Tour

Paradise Lost Release 'No Hope In Sight' Lyric Video


More Stories for Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.