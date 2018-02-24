Paradise Lost Release Promo Video For Reissue Track

The reissue is set to hit stores on March 19th and was remastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano, who had to say the following, "Host is a fantastic album with a stellar production.

"When I had the opportunity to remaster it, I focused on warming it up through analogue tape and giving it more of that analogue vibe since a lot of records from that period were a bit thin sounding in comparison to today's standards. The remaster resulted in more depth and bass frequencies and generally a warmer and fuller sound. I hope the fans enjoy it."

frontman Nick Holmes added: "It was interesting to revisit this stage of the band's history. It's certainly not metal thrashing mad, but I've always regarded some of our strongest material was written around this period, and I still regard So Much Is Lost as a really strong song." Watch the video - here.