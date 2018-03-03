''White Flag' is about pushing till there is sweat stinging your eyes, blood under your nails and never giving up, no matter what the circumstances are," Briggs explained in a press statement.

The singer will support the album with a headlining North American tour, which is set to launch April 27 in Vancouver. The month-long tour will wrap June 2 in Chicago. Information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found here.

Check out "White Flag," the Church of Scars tracklist and Briggs' full tour itinerary - here.