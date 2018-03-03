|
Bishop Briggs Reveals New Song, Album Details and Tour Dates (Week in Review)
Bishop Briggs Reveals New Song, Album Details and Tour Dates was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Bishop Briggs season is approaching. The singer has detailed her debut album, Church of Scars, which is due to debut April 20. The album announcement comes with the big and bombastic "White Flag," the first single from the forthcoming collection. ''White Flag' is about pushing till there is sweat stinging your eyes, blood under your nails and never giving up, no matter what the circumstances are," Briggs explained in a press statement. The singer will support the album with a headlining North American tour, which is set to launch April 27 in Vancouver. The month-long tour will wrap June 2 in Chicago. Information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found here. Check out "White Flag," the Church of Scars tracklist and Briggs' full tour itinerary - here.
