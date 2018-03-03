|
Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Gets Pentatonix Makeover (Week in Review)
.
Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Gets Pentatonix Makeover was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Camila Cabello, meet Pentatonix. Cabello's chart-topping smash, "Havana," has been given the Pentatonix treatment, with the a capella group sharing their new version of the pop hit. Pentatonix's version of "Havana" arrives in the form of a music video, which finds the vocalists situated in a stately living room setting to put their inimitable spin on Cabello's song. Watch the brand new music video clip featuring the a cepella group's catchy take on the hit song - here.
