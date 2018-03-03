|
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Summer Tour (Week in Review)
.
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Summer Tour was a top story on Monday: Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday have announced that they will be teaming up this summer to launch a North American coheadlining amphitheater tour. The trek will feature support from The Story So Far and is scheduled to hit 28 cities beginning on July 6th in Miami, FL at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater and wrapping up on August 12th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre. Taking Back Sunday's Mark O'Connell had the following to say about the upcoming outing with Coheed and Cambria, "It's funny, we've been friends all of this time but we've never done a full tour together. We ran into each other at some festivals last year and got to talking about it and here we are." See the tour dates - here.
The trek will feature support from The Story So Far and is scheduled to hit 28 cities beginning on July 6th in Miami, FL at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater and wrapping up on August 12th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre.
Taking Back Sunday's Mark O'Connell had the following to say about the upcoming outing with Coheed and Cambria, "It's funny, we've been friends all of this time but we've never done a full tour together. We ran into each other at some festivals last year and got to talking about it and here we are." See the tour dates - here.