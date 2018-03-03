Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Summer Tour

The trek will feature support from The Story So Far and is scheduled to hit 28 cities beginning on July 6th in Miami, FL at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater and wrapping up on August 12th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre.

Taking Back Sunday's Mark O'Connell had the following to say about the upcoming outing with Coheed and Cambria, "It's funny, we've been friends all of this time but we've never done a full tour together. We ran into each other at some festivals last year and got to talking about it and here we are." See the tour dates - here.