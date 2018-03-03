Dokken Announce Live Reunion Album and DVD Package

The new CD and DVD/Blu-Ray package features footage from the reunited original lineup of the band (Don Dokken, George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown) during their appearance at the Loud Park Festival in Japan and Sioux Falls, SD at Badlands. A trailer can be viewed here.

In addition to the live recordings, the original lineup of the band will also be including a brand new track "It's Just Another Day" and two acoustic re-workings of classic song. Read more - here.