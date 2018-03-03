Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour

The tour takes Owen and opening acts Chris Janson and Jordan Davis to baseball stadiums across America. 'I really do believe that life's whatcha make it," Owen said in a press statement. "If you wake up feeling positive, there's a pretty good chance that you'll see things throughout the day in a positive light.

"I think concerts are like that: it's what you make it," the singer continued. "People show up to have a good time and the artists on stage feel that too. A lot of my songs over the years have pointed to that idea. The fact that we're playing baseball parks on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer, when people are ready to get out, have a good time, and don't have to work the next day, is really cool. And, I'm so pumped to have Chris Janson and Jordan Davis on the bill with me. It's going to be an awesome tour. I'm fired up!" See the dates - here.