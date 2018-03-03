News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jason Aldean Introduces His Baby Boy Memphis To Braves Baseball (Week in Review)

.
Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean Introduces His Baby Boy Memphis To Braves Baseball was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Jason Aldean is primed and ready for his beloved Atlanta Braves to kick off the 2018 MLB season. In the meantime, the country star is beyond excited to share the game with his baby boy, Memphis.

Mostly because he envisions a future where Memphis is supporting him as a player on his favorite team. "Future Atlanta Brave watching his first baseball game," Aldean captioned a Twitter video of little Memphis taking in a spring training game.

"You gotta start 'em early," Aldean can be heard saying off camera as his boy seems entranced by the pretty colors on the TV screen. See Aldean's tweet - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Jason Aldean Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jason Aldean T-shirts and Posters

More Jason Aldean News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jason Aldean Introduces His Baby Boy Memphis To Braves Baseball

Jason Aldean Releases Three-Part 'You Make It Easy' Video

Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single

Jason Aldean Congratulates Chipper Jones on Baseball Hall of Fame Election

Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Jason and Brittany Aldean Post Baby Memphis' 1-Month Birthday Photo

Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In Interview 2017 In Review

Jason Aldean and Wife Share First Outing With Baby Memphis

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Shares Adorable Pics of Newborn Son Memphis

Jason Aldean and Wife Welcome Their New Baby Boy


More Stories for Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Recap: The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month- Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose- Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour- Underoath- more

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments- Keith Richards Progress On New Rolling Stones Album- Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'- more

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single- No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations- Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart- Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Lorde- more

Birdman Declares Nicki Minaj Greatest Female Rapper of All Time- Gucci Mane Has Special Plans For High School Graduation 20th Anniversary- Kim Kardashian Baby Photo- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary

Twenty One Pilots Make Digital Era History With 'Blurryface'

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

Phish Announce Curveball Festival

Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

The Neighbourhood Streaming New Single 'Nervous'

LA Chargers Joe Barksdale Rocks With New Album

From Ashes To New Release 'Crazy' Video

Autographed Items From Rock Stars Being Auctioned For Promoter

Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' Grammy Moment

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts

Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned

Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video

Luke Bryan Gets Upstaged By Two Little Girls

Future Returns With New Song 'I.C.W.N.T.'

Cam Turned To Kendrick Lamar Before Making 'Diane' Video

Donald Glover Bought A Lot Of Girl Scout Cookies On 'Colbert'

Pentatonix Announce New Album and Tour Dates

Noah Cyrus Debuts New Single And Talks Miley Comparisons

Why Amy Schumer Rushed Wedding To Chris Fischer

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart

Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Of Lorde's 'Supercut'

Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids

Meghan Trainor Releases 'No Excuses' Video

Singled Out: Whiskey Wolves Of The West's Lay That Needle Down

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.