|
Kendrick Lamar Question Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants Know (Week in Review)
.
Kendrick Lamar Question Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants Know was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) You know you've made it when your name is the subject of a question on Jeopardy! However, for Kendrick Lamar, a reference to his career also stumped the contestants on the show. During an episode of Jeopardy! last Thursday evening (February 22), a question was asked about the rapper in the category Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits. The clue? 'Hitmaking was in his 'DNA.' He had 'LOYALTY.' He was 'HUMBLE.' & in 'LOVE.' -- 'DAMN.'" Despite "HUMBLE." being a No. 1 single for Lamar and DAMN. topping the charts as well, no contestant hit the buzzer in time to reveal the correct answer to the question. Watch a portion of the episode - here.
During an episode of Jeopardy! last Thursday evening (February 22), a question was asked about the rapper in the category Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits. The clue? 'Hitmaking was in his 'DNA.' He had 'LOYALTY.' He was 'HUMBLE.' & in 'LOVE.' -- 'DAMN.'"
Despite "HUMBLE." being a No. 1 single for Lamar and DAMN. topping the charts as well, no contestant hit the buzzer in time to reveal the correct answer to the question. Watch a portion of the episode - here.