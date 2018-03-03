Kendrick Lamar Question Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants Know

During an episode of Jeopardy! last Thursday evening (February 22), a question was asked about the rapper in the category Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits. The clue? 'Hitmaking was in his 'DNA.' He had 'LOYALTY.' He was 'HUMBLE.' & in 'LOVE.' -- 'DAMN.'"

Despite "HUMBLE." being a No. 1 single for Lamar and DAMN. topping the charts as well, no contestant hit the buzzer in time to reveal the correct answer to the question. Watch a portion of the episode - here.