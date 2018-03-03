|
Pink's Daughter Raises Cash For People Of Haiti (Week in Review)
Pink's Daughter Raises Cash For People Of Haiti was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Pink's daughter, Willow, made the most of mama's recent tour rehearsals, using the occasion raise money for the people of Haiti by selling candy. "Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work," P!nk's husband, Carey Hart, shared on Instagram. "So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama P!nk's rehearsal hall. "They are donating the money to Haiti. Good work ladies, doing your part." See the adorable post - here.
