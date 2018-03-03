|
Sanctuary Reveal New Lineup Following Warrell Dane's Death (Week in Review)
.
Sanctuary Reveal New Lineup Following Warrell Dane's Death was a top story on Monday: Sanctuary have revealed their new lineup details for their upcoming North American tour with Iced Earth. The band will be joined by Joey Concepcion (Armageddon, The Absence) on guitar and Witherfall's Joseph Michael will be their guest vocalist. Michael will be taking the place of late frontman Warrel Dane who died from a heart attack last December while recording his second solo album in São Paulo, Brazil. Guitarist Lenny Rutledge had the following to say about the tour, "Sanctuary has decided to continue on with the Iced Earth tour to pay tribute to our brother Warrel Dane. The set will consist of many old and some newer songs performed with the utmost respect and quality to honor our friend. Please join us in this farewell as we celebrate Warrel's musical legacy with Sanctuary. We look forward to sharing this tribute with all of you." Read more - here.
Michael will be taking the place of late frontman Warrel Dane who died from a heart attack last December while recording his second solo album in São Paulo, Brazil.
Guitarist Lenny Rutledge had the following to say about the tour, "Sanctuary has decided to continue on with the Iced Earth tour to pay tribute to our brother Warrel Dane. The set will consist of many old and some newer songs performed with the utmost respect and quality to honor our friend. Please join us in this farewell as we celebrate Warrel's musical legacy with Sanctuary. We look forward to sharing this tribute with all of you." Read more - here.