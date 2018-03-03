Michael will be taking the place of late frontman Warrel Dane who died from a heart attack last December while recording his second solo album in São Paulo, Brazil.

Guitarist Lenny Rutledge had the following to say about the tour, "Sanctuary has decided to continue on with the Iced Earth tour to pay tribute to our brother Warrel Dane. The set will consist of many old and some newer songs performed with the utmost respect and quality to honor our friend. Please join us in this farewell as we celebrate Warrel's musical legacy with Sanctuary. We look forward to sharing this tribute with all of you." Read more - here.