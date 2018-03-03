Singled Out: Diana Rein's Down Down Down (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Diana Rein's Down Down Down was a top story on Monday: Today blues-rock guitarist Diana Rein shares with us the story behind the song "Down Down Down," which comes from her latest album "Long Road". Here is the story: I was in the middle of writing and recording my album Long Road when things all of a sudden came to a stand still because my health was giving me some warning signals. I hadn't been quite right since the birth of my son and after appendix surgery. My whole system seem to be teetering and I was barely holding on with my energy. When I thought about actually performing live one day, I had no idea how that would even be possible. Everything seemed so insurmountable and overwhelming that wasn't just me playing music in my room. Even that was a challenge on many days. I was being plagued by pain on the left side of my abdomen and before I knew it, I was in the care of doctors who were sending me every which way for tests and opinions. And zero answers. Everyone said I was fine but I was in pain.

All the while, my record was put on hold because not only was my health a question mark, but I decided to get a new amp to use when it came down to recording guitars. I went with a Ceriatone amp that was being made in Malaysia and it was going to take a few months to get delivered. I wanted to start a song on the album that had a pedal note and that really dug in with some fuzzy tones. Just guitar and vocals. And I wanted it to start with just a guitar so that the listener would be anticipating an older blues man to start singing and all of a sudden they would hear my voice. Give a little switch to perceptions. And then I wanted the rug to be pulled out completely and just have a forward pulling high momentum rest of the song that had melodic guitar anthems in there to really get the listener going.

As I was waiting for test results from an MRI, I remember being so scared that I just wanted to write in order to deal with the waiting period better. And I just recall an inner strength coming into me that knew that I wanted this song to be a big F U to all the crap I was dealing with that was threatening the beginning of my dream life with music. I wasn't going to let it stop me and I wanted to have a heart to heart talk with "it". So as I do when writing, I sing the melody as I play the guitar and then I just sing gibberish. Some words come out and they stick and some don't. I really allow my subconscious to do its thing. And I worked through my fear with this song. And I visualized myself playing the song live to get me out of feeling overwhelmed. It was a pivotal song to help me work through that period of my life where my health had never been worse and it has been a constant reminder that I am in control and I don't allow the unknown to keep me down. I just keep making music. And I feel that this attitude is what has gotten me better with time and what keeps making me stronger.



