News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Toto Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set (Week in Review)

.
Toto

Toto Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) Toto has announced that they will be releasing a massive, limited edition 13-CD, 17-LP boxed set collection in conjunction with the band's 40th anniversary.

Due this fall, and available for pre-order now through April 10, the aptly titled All In includes the group's first 10 studio albums-beginning with their 1978 debut and extending to the 1999 album, Mindfields.

Also included is the 1998 odds-and-ends collection Toto XX, the previously unreleased Live in Tokyo EP, and a 10-track compilation titled Old is New that features seven never-before-released songs plus three tracks released only recently on the greatest-hits disc, 40 Trips Around the Sun.

Also included are an 80-page hardcover book, a Blu-ray featuring the 1990 concert film Live in Paris and Toto IV in 5.1 surround sound, and a numbered certificate of authenticity signed by band members. Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Toto Music, DVDs, Books and more

Toto T-shirts and Posters

More Toto News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Toto Announce 40th Anniversary North American Tour

Toto Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set

Toto Including Unreleased and New Tracks On Upcoming Collection

Toto Announce 40th Anniversary Tour And Album

Original Toto Singer Bobby Kimball Announces New Album

Toto Announce Summer Tour With Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Toto Announce North American Summer Tour

Toto Announce Summer Tour

Toto's Steve Porcaro Announces His First Solo Album

Toto Bringing Back Previous Member For 2016 Tours


More Stories for Toto

Toto Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Recap: The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month- Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose- Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour- Underoath- more

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments- Keith Richards Progress On New Rolling Stones Album- Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'- more

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single- No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations- Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart- Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Lorde- more

Birdman Declares Nicki Minaj Greatest Female Rapper of All Time- Gucci Mane Has Special Plans For High School Graduation 20th Anniversary- Kim Kardashian Baby Photo- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary

Twenty One Pilots Make Digital Era History With 'Blurryface'

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

Phish Announce Curveball Festival

Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

The Neighbourhood Streaming New Single 'Nervous'

LA Chargers Joe Barksdale Rocks With New Album

From Ashes To New Release 'Crazy' Video

Autographed Items From Rock Stars Being Auctioned For Promoter

Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' Grammy Moment

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts

Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned

Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video

Luke Bryan Gets Upstaged By Two Little Girls

Future Returns With New Song 'I.C.W.N.T.'

Cam Turned To Kendrick Lamar Before Making 'Diane' Video

Donald Glover Bought A Lot Of Girl Scout Cookies On 'Colbert'

Pentatonix Announce New Album and Tour Dates

Noah Cyrus Debuts New Single And Talks Miley Comparisons

Why Amy Schumer Rushed Wedding To Chris Fischer

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart

Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Of Lorde's 'Supercut'

Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids

Meghan Trainor Releases 'No Excuses' Video

Singled Out: Whiskey Wolves Of The West's Lay That Needle Down

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.