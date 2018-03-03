Within The Ruins Replace Frontman Tim Goergen

Guitarist Joe Cocchi revealed the news to fans with the following statement, "Within the Ruins and Tim have decided to part ways due to some recent and ongoing health issues. This is a tough one for all of us, and as saddened as we are to no longer have Tim with us, a new chapter begins. Tim will be passing the torch to our good friend Steve Tinnon and we are extremely excited for the future of this band. We'd like to invite you all to Tim's final two shows with us."

The two final shows to feature the singer are April 19th in Brooklyn, NY at Kingsland and their April 21st appearance at the New England Metal and Hardcore Fest in Worcester, MA. Read more - here.