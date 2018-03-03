|
Young Thug Wants To 'Act Deaf For A year' To Honor Brother (Week in Review)
Young Thug Wants To 'Act Deaf For A year' To Honor Brother was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Young Thug fans hoping for a new album this year will have to wait a little longer. The rapper has announced that he won't be releasing any more music in 2018, out of respect for his deaf brother. He explained his reasons during a video interview with Hypebeast TV where he told them, "I got a deaf brother," he said. "I got a brother that can't hear or talk. He then told fans that because of this they should not expect to hear any new music this year. He said, "So I wanna act deaf for a year so I won't put up any new music this year. 2019, I'ma put out probably Hi Tunes." Read more - here.
