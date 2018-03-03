|
Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada (Week in Review)
Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada was a top story on Tuesday: Black Veil Brides were forced to cancel their appearance at the Vancouver, British Columbia stop of their Resurrection Tour with Asking Alexandria and Crown The Empire on Sunday night, after being denied entry into Canada. The band explained ahead of the show, "This morning we arrived at the Canadian border in order to gain access to a country that we have not only played countless shows in but also recorded an album and spent a great deal of time in over the years. Instead, several members of our tour were denied entry, berated and treated with utter contempt by the agents on duty. "We have been touring internationally for a decade and have never experienced such a lack of civility at any border crossing or passport control in any country we have ever visited." Read more - here.
