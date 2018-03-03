Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Blood'

The new track follows the release of the song "Red Cold River". Frontman Benjamin Burnley had this to say about the new album, their first new studio effort since 2015's "Dark Before Dawn":

"People have always really liked the heavier side of the band. I think that's what they sort of gravitate towards. But we also make sure to explore our melodic and softer side too.

"We just tried to make it more extreme - the softer side on this album is really soft, and the heavy side is really heavy. We decided to give everybody what they want to the furthest degree." Stream the new song - here.