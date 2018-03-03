Kendrick Lamar Wants To Be Villain in 'Black Panther' Sequel

"I really enjoy [Erik] Killmonger's character, just off the simple fact that he was a villain but he came with some real [talk]," Lamar told the BBC. "He was a villain, but he was loved and misunderstood. So if I could, I'd play a Killmonger for sure."

Lamar curated and contributed to the soundtrack for the current film, which also features SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and SOB x RBE. Read more - here.