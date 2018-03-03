|
Kendrick Lamar Wants To Be Villain in 'Black Panther' Sequel (Week in Review)
Kendrick Lamar Wants To Be Villain in 'Black Panther' Sequel was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) For the sequel to Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar says that he would like to play a major role, and he doesn't really want to be remembered as one of the good guys. "I really enjoy [Erik] Killmonger's character, just off the simple fact that he was a villain but he came with some real [talk]," Lamar told the BBC. "He was a villain, but he was loved and misunderstood. So if I could, I'd play a Killmonger for sure." Lamar curated and contributed to the soundtrack for the current film, which also features SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and SOB x RBE. Read more - here.
