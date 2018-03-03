News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Meghan Trainor Talks Setbacks That Led To 'No Excuses' (Week in Review)

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor Talks Setbacks That Led To 'No Excuses' was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Meghan Trainor has a big year ahead of her. She's got a wedding to plan, a new hit TV show and her third studio album on the way. Over the weekend, Trainor teased her next single, "No Excuses," from that yet-untitled record.

It's been two years since Trainor released Thank You, and, in a new Instagram post, she promised the world that her best music is yet to come. In a handwritten note, Meghan took fans back to the period shortly after her GRAMMY win for Best New Artist. What transpired was a period of physical, creative and emotional renewal.

"After winning a GRAMMY, releasing my second album and going on my third tour, I thought I'd be on top of the world -- but I was wrong, it was exactly the opposite," she wrote. "I endured a severe vocal chord hemorrhage and was forced to have surgery and to cancel all of my remaining concerts and commitments at the end of 2016…It was the darkest place I've ever experienced, and I was unsure if I'd ever come out of it…but I DID!"

Despite the setbacks and challenges, Meghan managed to find love and refocus her musical efforts on her new album. The lead single "No Excuses" drops Thursday morning and she explained to her followers what that title means.

'There are NO EXCUSES, I'm gonna choose happiness..and I can't wait to show you what I've learned/created for this third album. It's my best work yet," she wrote. See Meghan's teasers - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

