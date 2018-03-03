In our exclusive interview with McCreery, he talks all about his love for music (and sports), most memorable career moments, and why he feels "so fortunate" today.

'If you listen to this album from the first song to the very last song, you're going to get to know me a lot better," McCreery said. Every track on Seasons Change was co-written by McCreery himself and were all inspired by true-life events. The 24-year-old's new songs will reflect on everything from moving out on his own, life as a college student, losing his grandfather, releasing a book, proposing to his high school sweetheart, and so much more.

