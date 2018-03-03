|
Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour (Week in Review)
Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Underoath have announced that that they will be launching a U.S. tour this spring in support of their forthcoming comeback album "Erase Me", which will be hitting stores on April 6th. The band made the surprise announcement of the new album late last week and revealed that each ticket for the upcoming U.S. No Fix Tour will also include a digital download of the effort. The tour will be kicking off on April 20th in Las Vegas, NV at the Las Rageous festival and will be wrapping up on May 26th in Pryor, OK at this year's Rocklahoma. Read more including the dates - here.
