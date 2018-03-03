News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Big Sean Postpones Spring Tour For Creative Reasons (Week in Review)

Big Sean

Big Sean Postpones Spring Tour For Creative Reasons was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Early this month, Big Sean announced his 31-date Unfriendly Reminder Tour, which was set to kick off April 12 in Orlando, Florida. Now, the rapper has announced that the tour will be postponed due to his ongoing studio work.

Sean says he's been in a "deep creative space" and needs to remain focused on the new music at hand. 'To all my fans: I've been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio -- so, unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour," he wrote. "I learned in life you have to follow your intuition -- I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all."

Sean conceived the tour as a bridge between his old material and his new direction, in celebration of 10 years in the game. 'Before I step into this new chapter of music, I was really sitting and reflecting on the past ten years and all we've accomplished," Sean said on February 7. 'So with the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour." Read Sean's full statement - here.

