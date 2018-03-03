News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chris Cornell Cover Of Johnny Cash Classic Streaming Online (Week in Review)

.
Johnny Cash

Chris Cornell Cover Of Johnny Cash Classic Streaming Online was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) It's the sound of two music legends coming together even though neither of them are still with us. A newly released recording of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell taking on Johnny Cash's "You Never Knew My Mind" is as heartbreaking and beautiful as expected.

Cornell's emotional reading is part of a new collection, Johnny Cash: Forever Words, which sets a recently discovered cache of Cash's unknown poetry, lyrics, and letters, to music by an all-star array of contemporary artists.

'I met Chris backstage in the early 1990s when my father performed a show in Seattle," says John Carter Cash in a prepared statement. 'Chris told me then that he had been a fan of my father even when most of his friends listened to hard rock. When I was conceiving this album years later, I reached out to him and he was excited and honored to be involved. Chris connected deeply with my father's words, and his finished version of 'You Never Knew My Mind' tied his own life experience to my father's on an honest level."

Other artists featured on the album include Ruston Kelly & Kacey Musgraves, Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Kris Kristofferson & Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley, John Mellencamp, Carlene Carter, Elvis Costello, The Jayhawks and more.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words is set for release April 6 on Legacy Recordings. Listen to Chris Cornell's "You Never Knew My Mind" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

