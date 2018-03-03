Clutch Announce UK Winter Tour

The band has just announced a five show tour on the UK that they will be launching in December in support of the follow-up to their 2015 album "Psychic Warfare".

They will be kicking things off on December 18th in Bristol and have announced stops in Glasgow, Manchester and London before they wrap the tour up on December 22nd in Birmingham.

Frontman Neil Fallon also recently offered this update on the new record, "We are really, really pleased with it. No title yet… still trying to figure that out. It's kinda like naming a kid." Read more including the dates - here.