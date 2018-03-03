Demi Lovato Hosts Parkland Shooting Survivors At Tour Launch

In collaboration with the mental heath supporting CAST Foundation, the pop star invited five survivors--Julius Castillo, Mackenzie Marie Chapman, Samantha Megan Deitsch, Maia Hebron, Eden Hebron and Sarah Stricker--from the tragic Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School onstage.

Lovato spoke about how much she admires them for coming together as a community in a time of devastation. The audience had the opportunity to show support by texting donations to the CAST Foundation who will apply that money towards mental health resources for the students.

"Bringing CAST on Tour was very important to me because I want to be able to reach and inspire my fans. Tonight was our first night of the tour and it was incredibly special," Lovato said in a press release. Read more - here.