|
Dimmu Borgir Release 'Interdimensional Summit' Video (Week in Review)
.
Dimmu Borgir Release 'Interdimensional Summit' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Dimmu Borgir have released a music video for their new track "Interdimensional Summit". It is the first song that has been revealed from the group's forthcoming album "Eonian", which is set to hit stores on May 4th. The new album will be the band's first new studio effort since their 2010 record "Abrahadabra" and 2018 also marks the band's 25th anniversary. Frontman Shagrath had this to say: "Eonian represents the illusion of time, everything that is and always has been. For us, it also marks the 25th anniversary of Dimmu Borgir and the album itself is a tribute to our own history and the Norwegian black metal history." Watch the new video - here.
The new album will be the band's first new studio effort since their 2010 record "Abrahadabra" and 2018 also marks the band's 25th anniversary. Frontman Shagrath had this to say:
"Eonian represents the illusion of time, everything that is and always has been. For us, it also marks the 25th anniversary of Dimmu Borgir and the album itself is a tribute to our own history and the Norwegian black metal history." Watch the new video - here.