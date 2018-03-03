Billed as the Bach To Rock: An Evening With Jordan Rudess, the keyboardist will be launching the trek on March 7th in Oakland, Ca at Yoshi's with additional U.S. shows in Oregon, Washington and an appearance at the KeyFest in Fort Wayne IN on April 25th.

He will kick off the international leg in Italy on March 30th with additional shows hitting London, Germany, Tel Aviv, Sweden, Spain, Finland, Netherlands and Denmark. Read more including the dates - here.